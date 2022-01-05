Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

