177,344 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $138,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

