CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.73% of CryoLife worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In other CryoLife news, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.89 million, a P/E ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.