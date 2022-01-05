New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

