New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 137 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Primerica worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

