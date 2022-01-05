New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

FCNCA opened at $884.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.11. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $567.70 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

