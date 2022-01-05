New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,730 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 349.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,637 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

