Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,243.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

