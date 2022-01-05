Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

