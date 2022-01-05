Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRE. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

