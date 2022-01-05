HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. HomeStreet has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

