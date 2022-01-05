New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

