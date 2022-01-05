New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 118,349 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Fulton Financial worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday.

FULT stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

