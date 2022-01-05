Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Koppers worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 96,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 189,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.