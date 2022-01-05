Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Cass Information Systems worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4,112.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CASS opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.