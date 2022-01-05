Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,883,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

