Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Secoo alerts:

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.51. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 70.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.