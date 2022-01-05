Cim LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cim LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.79 and a 200 day moving average of $268.29. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

