Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 48.8% over the last three years.

VBF stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

