Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

