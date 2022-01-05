Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
VVR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.