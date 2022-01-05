Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.