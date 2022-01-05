Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.65. 25,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.