Novavax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.40 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

Novavax stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,408 shares of company stock worth $17,985,208 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

