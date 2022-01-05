Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

