Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.