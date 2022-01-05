Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

TSE QSR opened at C$74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$23.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

