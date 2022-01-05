FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.