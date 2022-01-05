Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $49,615,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093 in the last ninety days.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.