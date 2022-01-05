Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 150,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. 196,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

