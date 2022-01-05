Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 927.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Progress Software worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

