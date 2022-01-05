Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of M/I Homes worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.