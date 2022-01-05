Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,385 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

