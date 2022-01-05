Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 186,930 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 264.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Premier Financial worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 576.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

