AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

