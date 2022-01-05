AE Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

