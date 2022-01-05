JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

