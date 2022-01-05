AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

