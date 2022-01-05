AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

