AE Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.