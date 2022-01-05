IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IRMD opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

