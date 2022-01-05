Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

