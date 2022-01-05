Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $362.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $305.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

AMP opened at $318.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $4,632,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

