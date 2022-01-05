Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

AMAT stock opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

