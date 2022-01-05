Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Komatsu stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

