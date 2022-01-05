Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

