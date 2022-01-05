Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 151,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

