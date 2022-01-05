Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,242,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 5.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Coca-Cola worth $537,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 521,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

