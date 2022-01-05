Stephens Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Equal Weight

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

TAST opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

