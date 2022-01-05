Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.