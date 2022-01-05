Evercore ISI Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Outperform

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

